Mizuho Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.
Life Time Group Price Performance
LTH opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
