Mizuho Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $23.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.