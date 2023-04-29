Mizuho Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $108.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

CCK stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

