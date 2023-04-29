Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.66 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $105.90 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

