Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $356.42.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $297.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.