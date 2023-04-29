Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 6.8% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,209. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

