Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mondelez International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.56.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,861,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

