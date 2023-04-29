Monero Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $154.62 or 0.00529587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $40.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,196.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00311529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.45 or 0.00409137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,272,306 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

