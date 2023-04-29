Monero (XMR) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $156.06 or 0.00531908 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $56.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,339.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00306580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00407650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,272,090 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

