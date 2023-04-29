Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $220.92 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,523,641 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

