Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 23,945 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 174.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARAP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARAP opened at $31.83 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.06%.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.