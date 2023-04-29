Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 9,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.