Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

