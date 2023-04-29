Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.83) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.62 ($4.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.92. The company has a market cap of £874.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.