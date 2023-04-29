Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.83) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.62 ($4.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.92. The company has a market cap of £874.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.