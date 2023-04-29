Morgan Stanley Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TC Energy from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.56.

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.77. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3610895 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 581.25%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

