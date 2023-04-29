Morgan Stanley Raises Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $17.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. Analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 39.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

