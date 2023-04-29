Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Motive Capital Corp II Trading Up 0.1 %

MTVC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 1,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,360. Motive Capital Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Motive Capital Corp II by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 367,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 181,104 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 6.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 173.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp II Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

