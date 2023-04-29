MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Cut by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,238 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,054,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.73. 289,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $91.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

