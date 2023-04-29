Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 279,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

In other news, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $36,585.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,665,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,372,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 2,539.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 432,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 798,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 667,294,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,155,200. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

Read More

