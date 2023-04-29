MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYRG stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. 211,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.86. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other MYR Group news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

