Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $943.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

