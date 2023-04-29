Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in April

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Nanobiotix Trading Down 3.6 %
Nanobiotix stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
