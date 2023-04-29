Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in April

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nanobiotix Trading Down 3.6 %

Nanobiotix stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

