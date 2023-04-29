Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,400. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,128,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
