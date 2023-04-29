Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,400. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,128,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

