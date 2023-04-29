Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $59,875.17

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $59,875.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00143428 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00064321 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003404 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,012,010 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

