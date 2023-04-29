Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $4.27 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $57,574.11 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00145008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00064163 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003402 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,013,678 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

