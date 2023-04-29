NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.37 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00006654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $32.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,666,536 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 894,666,536 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.94276505 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $39,825,470.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

