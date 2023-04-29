New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 457,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,432 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in New Gold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.28 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $873.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

