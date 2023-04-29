Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Newmont Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

