NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $671.20 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $667.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

