NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.