NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $29,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

