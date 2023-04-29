NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

