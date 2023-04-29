NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 717,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,526,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.