NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,694. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $239.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 545.52, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

