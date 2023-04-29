NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,694. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $239.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 545.52, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 14.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

