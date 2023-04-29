Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 45,993 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $51,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.95. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

