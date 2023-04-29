Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 70,951 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 839.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $236.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.04. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

