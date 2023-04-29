Ninety One UK Ltd Has $15.81 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,496 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.26% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

