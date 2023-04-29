Ninety One UK Ltd Has $23.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,848 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.