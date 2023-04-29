Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $37,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 224,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

