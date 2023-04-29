Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 465,744 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465,744 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.46% of WestRock worth $41,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WestRock Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of WRK opened at $29.93 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WestRock (WRK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.