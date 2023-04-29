Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 465,744 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465,744 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.46% of WestRock worth $41,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WRK opened at $29.93 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.