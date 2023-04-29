Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 4,876,378 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876,378 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Nomad Foods worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.80 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

