Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 871,319 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,319 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $45,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $3,249,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 196.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $2,251,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 126,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Price Performance

Cars.com stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,146,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

