Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance

Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nolato AB has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.80.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

