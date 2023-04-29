Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nolato AB has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.80.
About Nolato AB (publ)
