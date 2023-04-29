Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $203.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $265.89.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

