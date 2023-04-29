North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 135,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $508.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

