Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.27 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.42.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

