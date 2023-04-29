NorthWestern Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern has a payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

