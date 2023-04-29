NorthWestern Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern has a payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.
NorthWestern Price Performance
Shares of NWE opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.