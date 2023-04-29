NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NUVA opened at $43.04 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

