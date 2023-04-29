NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $277.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

