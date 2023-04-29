NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $277.49. 29,221,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,890,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $685.40 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

